Credit Suisse Group Reiterates €6.00 Price Target for Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK)

Credit Suisse Group set a €6.00 ($7.06) price target on Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on DBK. Royal Bank of Canada set a €7.50 ($8.82) price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. UBS Group set a €8.00 ($9.41) price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.80 ($8.00) price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Nord/LB set a €7.70 ($9.06) price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Independent Research set a €6.70 ($7.88) price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus price target of €6.47 ($7.62).

DBK stock opened at €7.87 ($9.25) on Friday. Deutsche Bank has a twelve month low of €12.36 ($14.54) and a twelve month high of €18.49 ($21.75). The company’s 50 day moving average is €7.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is €7.47.

Deutsche Bank Company Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Asset Management.

