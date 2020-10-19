Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Shares Gap Up to $15.35

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRNX) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.35, but opened at $17.26. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $16.90, with a volume of 628 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.75.

Get Crinetics Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a market cap of $560.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.09.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.02. Research analysts forecast that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.29 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 403.7% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 151.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 42.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRNX)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is CRN00808, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly.

Featured Article: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.