Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CRTO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Criteo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Criteo from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on Criteo from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Criteo from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Criteo from $7.30 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.43.

CRTO opened at $12.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $768.44 million, a P/E ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.13. Criteo has a 12 month low of $5.89 and a 12 month high of $20.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.70.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The information services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. Criteo had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $179.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Criteo will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Criteo by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 69,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 4,643 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Criteo by 257.6% in the first quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 7,480 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 5,388 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Criteo by 5.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 115,487 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Criteo by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,402 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 6,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Criteo during the 1st quarter worth about $800,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides an advertising platform for the open Internet in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo AI Engine solutions include lookalike finder, recommendation, and predictive bidding algorithms; bidding engine that executes campaigns based on certain objectives set by its clients; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models.

