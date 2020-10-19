Critical Contrast: BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) versus Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVHBB)

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) and Bluegreen Vacations (OTCMKTS:BVHBB) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.4% of BankUnited shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of BankUnited shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 88.2% of Bluegreen Vacations shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for BankUnited and Bluegreen Vacations, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BankUnited 0 3 7 0 2.70 Bluegreen Vacations 0 0 0 0 N/A

BankUnited currently has a consensus price target of $28.20, suggesting a potential upside of 15.43%. Given BankUnited’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe BankUnited is more favorable than Bluegreen Vacations.

Profitability

This table compares BankUnited and Bluegreen Vacations’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BankUnited 15.86% 7.57% 0.63% Bluegreen Vacations -4.60% -1.25% -0.44%

Risk and Volatility

BankUnited has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bluegreen Vacations has a beta of 1.53, meaning that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BankUnited and Bluegreen Vacations’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BankUnited $1.43 billion 1.58 $313.10 million $3.13 7.81 Bluegreen Vacations $946.87 million 0.22 $17.69 million N/A N/A

BankUnited has higher revenue and earnings than Bluegreen Vacations.

Summary

BankUnited beats Bluegreen Vacations on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management services. Its loans portfolio includes small business loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment loans and leases, term loans, formula-based loans, municipal and non-profit loans and leases, commercial and residential mortgage warehouse lines of credit, letters of credit, and consumer loans, as well as purchases performing residential loans. The company also offers ATMs, integrated online, mobile, and telephone banking services. As of December 31, 2018, it operated through a network of 85 branches located in 14 Florida counties; and 5 banking centers in the New York metropolitan area. The company was formerly known as BU Financial Corporation. BankUnited, Inc. is headquartered in Miami Lakes, Florida.

About Bluegreen Vacations

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as vacation ownership company. It markets and sells vacation ownership interests and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations. The company is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

