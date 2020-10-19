Critical Review: Tilray (TLRY) and Its Peers

Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) is one of 33 public companies in the “Medicinals & botanicals” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Tilray to related companies based on the strength of its risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tilray and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Tilray $166.98 million -$321.17 million -3.29 Tilray Competitors $218.50 million -$99.79 million 1.73

Tilray’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Tilray. Tilray is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.4% of Tilray shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.6% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.8% of Tilray shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 25.8% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Tilray and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tilray 1 12 2 0 2.07 Tilray Competitors 136 361 413 14 2.33

Tilray currently has a consensus target price of $12.73, suggesting a potential upside of 128.91%. As a group, “Medicinals & botanicals” companies have a potential upside of 95.11%. Given Tilray’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Tilray is more favorable than its peers.

Risk & Volatility

Tilray has a beta of 2.92, meaning that its share price is 192% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tilray’s peers have a beta of 2.56, meaning that their average share price is 156% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Tilray and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tilray -259.60% -77.77% -21.45% Tilray Competitors -163.90% -267.60% -46.38%

Summary

Tilray peers beat Tilray on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc. engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc. is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

