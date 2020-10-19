Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Price Target Raised to $48.00 at UBS Group

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at UBS Group from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the textile maker’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 8.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CROX. CL King cut Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Crocs from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, October 5th. 140166 reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Crocs in a report on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Crocs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Crocs currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.67.

Shares of Crocs stock traded up $1.39 on Monday, hitting $52.47. 14,921 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,370,062. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.17 and its 200 day moving average is $33.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.37 and a beta of 1.74. Crocs has a 52-week low of $8.40 and a 52-week high of $51.61.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $331.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.20 million. Crocs had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 106.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Crocs will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Smach sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $380,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 177,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,738,768. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Crocs by 660.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Crocs by 50.9% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 996 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Crocs in the second quarter worth about $73,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Crocs by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,079 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 96.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

