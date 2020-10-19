CrossFirst Bankshares (CFB) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CFB opened at $9.48 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $494.75 million, a PE ratio of 72.93 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. CrossFirst Bankshares has a twelve month low of $5.66 and a twelve month high of $14.50.

Get CrossFirst Bankshares alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CFB shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on CrossFirst Bankshares from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub cut CrossFirst Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th.

About CrossFirst Bankshares

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides a range of banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, and professionals and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, and 1-4 family real estate loans, commercial loans, energy loans, and consumer loans.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.