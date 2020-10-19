CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) PT Raised to $165.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 12.78% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $115.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $80.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.46.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $146.30 on Monday. CrowdStrike has a 12-month low of $31.95 and a 12-month high of $153.90. The stock has a market cap of $31.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -271.66 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $134.53 and its 200-day moving average is $100.97.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $198.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.56 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 14.99% and a negative net margin of 17.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. Analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 24,951 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $3,805,027.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph E. Sexton sold 12,500 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.24, for a total value of $1,265,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,240,326 shares of company stock valued at $155,590,142. 11.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 81.6% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 66.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

