CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CYRX. B. Riley lifted their target price on CryoPort from $45.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. ValuEngine upgraded CryoPort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CryoPort in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on CryoPort from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on CryoPort from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.33.

NASDAQ:CYRX opened at $46.61 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.37 and a 200-day moving average of $32.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.83 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 22.89 and a current ratio of 22.95. CryoPort has a 1 year low of $13.01 and a 1 year high of $60.82.

CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.04). CryoPort had a negative return on equity of 18.89% and a negative net margin of 60.97%. The business had revenue of $9.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that CryoPort will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in CryoPort during the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of CryoPort by 13.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,963 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in CryoPort by 14.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,693 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in CryoPort by 164.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,825 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 6,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in CryoPort in the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

About CryoPort

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

