Cryptaur (CPT) 24 Hour Volume Tops $630.00

Cryptaur (CURRENCY:CPT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 19th. Cryptaur has a market capitalization of $1.92 million and approximately $630.00 worth of Cryptaur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Cryptaur has traded up 12.5% against the dollar. One Cryptaur token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including CoinBene, HitBTC and LATOKEN.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00037697 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008580 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006408 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00005674 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $574.17 or 0.04924334 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00030938 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001843 BTC.

About Cryptaur

Cryptaur (CRYPTO:CPT) is a token. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2018. Cryptaur’s total supply is 27,662,180,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,910,321,437 tokens. The official message board for Cryptaur is medium.com/@cryptaur. The Reddit community for Cryptaur is /r/Cryptaur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cryptaur’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cryptaur is cryptaur.com.

Buying and Selling Cryptaur

Cryptaur can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, LATOKEN and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptaur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptaur should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptaur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

