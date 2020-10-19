Crypto.com Coin (CRO) Market Cap Reaches $2.30 Billion

Crypto.com Coin (CURRENCY:CRO) traded down 9.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 19th. One Crypto.com Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000948 BTC on exchanges including BigONE, CoinTiger, Upbit and KuCoin. Over the last week, Crypto.com Coin has traded down 28.5% against the dollar. Crypto.com Coin has a total market cap of $2.30 billion and approximately $80.23 million worth of Crypto.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00037652 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008563 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006393 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00005565 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $574.21 or 0.04916010 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00030887 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002860 BTC.

About Crypto.com Coin

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) is a token. It launched on November 14th, 2019. Crypto.com Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,785,388,128 tokens. Crypto.com Coin’s official message board is blog.crypto.com. Crypto.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom. The official website for Crypto.com Coin is www.crypto.com/en/chain. The Reddit community for Crypto.com Coin is /r/Crypto_com.

Crypto.com Coin Token Trading

Crypto.com Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, GOPAX, OceanEx, KuCoin, Huobi Global, ABCC, Huobi Korea, OKEx, Dcoin, BigONE, IDEX, DDEX, Fatbtc, Bittrex, Bithumb, Bithumb Global, CoinTiger, DigiFinex, Indodax, HitBTC, BiteBTC, Upbit and CPDAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto.com Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto.com Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crypto.com Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

