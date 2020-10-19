CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by DAGCO Inc.

DAGCO Inc. lowered its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. CSX comprises about 1.2% of DAGCO Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. DAGCO Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its holdings in CSX by 347.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 385 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in CSX by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 491 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CSX during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in CSX by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 875 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 73.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $80.34. 24,044 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,502,744. The firm has a market cap of $61.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.73 and a 200 day moving average of $70.59. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $46.81 and a 12 month high of $81.40.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 24.24% and a net margin of 26.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 24.94%.

Several analysts have issued reports on CSX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 12th. Stephens upgraded CSX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, August 31st. Barclays upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $78.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on CSX from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on CSX from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.28.

In other news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 20,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total value of $1,478,665.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 152,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,002,638.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.54, for a total value of $1,888,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,567,143.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,336 shares of company stock valued at $6,140,916 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

