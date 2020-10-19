CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in CSX by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 26,926 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 6,969 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CSX by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 37,907 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,944,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its position in CSX by 347.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 385 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its position in CSX by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 13,251 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in CSX by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 61,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,800,000 after purchasing an additional 6,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 20,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total value of $1,478,665.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 152,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,002,638.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.54, for a total transaction of $1,888,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,567,143.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 82,336 shares of company stock worth $6,140,916. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CSX opened at $80.17 on Monday. CSX Co. has a one year low of $46.81 and a one year high of $81.40. The company has a market cap of $61.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.59.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. CSX had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 24.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 24.94%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CSX shares. Evercore ISI raised CSX from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on CSX from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 12th. TD Securities cut their target price on CSX from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Benchmark raised CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.28.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

