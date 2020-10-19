Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) Shares Gap Up to $15.68

Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.68, but opened at $17.00. Cue Biopharma shares last traded at $16.48, with a volume of 1,739 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub lowered Cue Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.90. The firm has a market cap of $462.50 million, a PE ratio of -10.81 and a beta of 1.87.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.03. Cue Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 76.44% and a negative net margin of 987.00%. The business had revenue of $1.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.92 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cue Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Colin Sandercock sold 13,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $265,480.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,980. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Cameron Gray bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 672,500 shares in the company, valued at $10,087,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,299 shares of company stock worth $526,046 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Cue Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 446.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Cue Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cue Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.40% of the company’s stock.

About Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE)

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate CUE-101, a protein biologic that is in Phase I clinical trials designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus driven cancers.

