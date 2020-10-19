CYREN (NASDAQ:CYRN) Shares Gap Up to $0.96

CYREN Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.96, but opened at $1.04. CYREN shares last traded at $1.05, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $57.80 million, a P/E ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.13.

Get CYREN alerts:

CYREN (NASDAQ:CYRN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). CYREN had a negative net margin of 42.88% and a negative return on equity of 75.97%. The business had revenue of $9.18 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CYREN by 127.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 17,723 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CYREN by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 574,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 43,300 shares during the period. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CYREN during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.22% of the company’s stock.

CYREN Company Profile (NASDAQ:CYRN)

CYREN Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides information security solutions for protecting Web, email, and mobile transactions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Israel, and internationally. The company operates Cyren Cloud Security, a SaaS security platform, which provides Internet security services, including Web Security that provides the enforcement of Web policy and state-of-the-art threat protection for business users; DNS Security, which allows businesses to protect employees at headquarters, visitors in remote offices, customers at retail stores, or students on a campus; Email Security, a cloud-based secure email gateway; and Cloud Sandboxing that protects businesses against breaches and data loss from threats.

Featured Article: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for CYREN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CYREN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.