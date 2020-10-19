D Orazio & Associates Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 900 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Visa by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,278,384 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $24,393,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819,598 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,979,235 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,052,559,000 after buying an additional 660,147 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,917,898 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,268,029,000 after buying an additional 260,069 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,193,092 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,128,020,000 after buying an additional 862,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,448,494 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,438,826,000 after buying an additional 62,100 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE V traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $198.74. The company had a trading volume of 84,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,045,206. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $203.88 and a 200 day moving average of $191.62. Visa Inc has a 1-year low of $133.93 and a 1-year high of $217.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.90.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,484,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,090 shares in the company, valued at $26,943,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $9,637,704.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 230,851 shares in the company, valued at $49,402,114. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,122 shares of company stock worth $24,748,541 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $223.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Visa from $186.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $204.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.72.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

