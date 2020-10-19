D Orazio & Associates Inc. Buys 8,135 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 467.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,135 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 1.1% of D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 414.3% in the second quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 300.0% in the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 36.0% in the first quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 96.2% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Shares of QQQ stock traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $287.45. 591,542 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,026,297. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $279.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $249.24. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $164.93 and a 12-month high of $303.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.388 per share. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 21st.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

