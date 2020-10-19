D Orazio & Associates Inc. Decreases Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 228.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. Cabana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 85.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at $111,000.

Shares of VNQ stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $80.61. 91,591 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,497,141. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.24. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $55.58 and a 12-month high of $99.72.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

