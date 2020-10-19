D Orazio & Associates Inc. Has $219,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,427 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at about $68,001,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,185,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,590 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 9,134.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 624,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,970,000 after acquiring an additional 617,521 shares during the period. Acorns Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 2,390,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,329,000 after acquiring an additional 305,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 3,915.7% during the second quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 251,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,602,000 after purchasing an additional 244,928 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $166.21. 468 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,076,315. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.72. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $95.51 and a fifty-two week high of $170.84.

