D Orazio & Associates Inc. Has $241,000 Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 15.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,800 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GFG Capital LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 4.7% in the third quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 89,885 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $7,723,000 after purchasing an additional 4,024 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 40,063 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,442,000 after buying an additional 10,684 shares during the period. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 221,627 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $19,042,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $504,000. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,630 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,762 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total value of $9,707,200.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Clara Shih sold 37,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total transaction of $2,967,216.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 153,764 shares of company stock worth $13,404,656. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $89.12. The company had a trading volume of 131,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,391,867. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $50.02 and a one year high of $94.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.11. The firm has a market cap of $103.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.95, a PEG ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.81.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.95%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Cowen upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Americas; International; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.