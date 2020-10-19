D Orazio & Associates Inc. Lowers Stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. decreased its stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) by 6.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,179,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,538 shares during the period. iShares Asia 50 ETF comprises approximately 34.3% of D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF were worth $84,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 69.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,740,000 after buying an additional 17,332 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 202.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 4,880 shares in the last quarter. Financial Partners Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF in the second quarter worth about $4,613,000. Finally, Cabana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:AIA traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $74.64. 1,607 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,503. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a 52-week low of $46.01 and a 52-week high of $75.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.02.

About iShares Asia 50 ETF

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

