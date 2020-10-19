D Orazio & Associates Inc. Raises Stock Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 22.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 277.5% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 175.6% in the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EMN stock traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $87.59. 4,783 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,274,468. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $34.44 and a 12-month high of $87.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.93 and its 200 day moving average is $69.88. The company has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.53.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 37.03%.

EMN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BofA Securities cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Scotiabank cut Eastman Chemical from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America lowered Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.74.

In other news, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 3,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total transaction of $240,893.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,320,229.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

