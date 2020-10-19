D Orazio & Associates Inc. Sells 5,000 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 568.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,133,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,862,000 after buying an additional 2,664,636 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 364.9% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,092,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,094 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the second quarter valued at $17,685,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 348.8% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,313,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,642 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the second quarter worth $17,010,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLV traded up $0.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.86. 778,794 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,036,625. iShares Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $10.86 and a 52-week high of $27.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.74 and a 200-day moving average of $19.19.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

