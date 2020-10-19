D Orazio & Associates Inc. Sells 7,323 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 33.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,324 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 7,323 shares during the quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 4.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,659,048 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,173,000 after purchasing an additional 72,905 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in General Electric by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 12,543,136 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $99,592,000 after acquiring an additional 4,128,838 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of General Electric by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 310,143 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 86,065 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $502,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 15,569,158 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total transaction of $95,594,630.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward P. Garden sold 3,264,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total value of $19,880,689.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GE stock traded up $0.17 on Monday, hitting $7.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,717,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,827,859. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.41 and a 200 day moving average of $6.65. General Electric has a 12-month low of $5.48 and a 12-month high of $13.26. The stock has a market cap of $63.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.57 and a beta of 0.92.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $17.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that General Electric will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 25th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on General Electric from $6.25 to $6.81 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “fair value” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, August 31st. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.02.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

