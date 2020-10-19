DAGCO Inc. Acquires 325 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

DAGCO Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 18.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,075 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. DAGCO Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 475 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,801 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 2,413 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 932 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 2,594 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EA traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $131.90. 13,697 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,924,100. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.90. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $85.69 and a one year high of $147.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $130.35 and its 200 day moving average is $126.83.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 34.27%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.75, for a total value of $745,381.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,435 shares in the company, valued at $7,539,266.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.67, for a total value of $31,167,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,167,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 588,368 shares of company stock valued at $74,594,428. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.41.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

