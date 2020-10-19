DAGCO Inc. Acquires Shares of 13,444 Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

DAGCO Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,257,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $576,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 32.9% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 19,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 4,777 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 20.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 197,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,413,000 after acquiring an additional 32,871 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $140,743,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 60.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 260,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,244,000 after acquiring an additional 97,769 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BIV traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $93.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,298,453. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $83.21 and a 1-year high of $94.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.59.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

