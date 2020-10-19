DAGCO Inc. Buys 1,000 Shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

DAGCO Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,790 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. DAGCO Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 4.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 109,520 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $19,230,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 3.5% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,904 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 9.5% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 65,411 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $11,484,000 after buying an additional 5,662 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 405.8% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 154,918 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $22,618,000 after buying an additional 124,287 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 4.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,113 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. 66.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NSC traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $217.67. 7,989 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,617,889. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 12-month low of $112.62 and a 12-month high of $224.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $215.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.74.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The railroad operator reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.20. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 8.98 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NSC. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Cowen raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $208.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Barclays upgraded Norfolk Southern from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $202.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday. CSFB raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.50.

In other Norfolk Southern news, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 1,788 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.51, for a total transaction of $376,391.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,327,819.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James A. Squires sold 2,715 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.68, for a total value of $506,836.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,357 shares in the company, valued at $12,387,524.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

