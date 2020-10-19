DAGCO Inc. Buys 1,174 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

DAGCO Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,833 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 2.0% of DAGCO Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. DAGCO Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MRK. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.08.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 251,273 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total transaction of $20,360,651.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 422,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,221,318.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 10,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $861,643.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 280,529 shares of company stock worth $22,761,633 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $79.75. The company had a trading volume of 43,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,618,854. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.42. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.25 and a fifty-two week high of $92.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $10.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.52 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.94% and a net margin of 22.20%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 47.01%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

