DAGCO Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

DAGCO Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 17.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the period. DAGCO Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 72,568,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,814,944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414,033 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,971,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,861,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,079 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 120.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 51,060,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,980,640,000 after purchasing an additional 27,914,986 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,524,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,775,000 after purchasing an additional 9,740,900 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $338,182,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $41.75. The stock had a trading volume of 77,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,719,383. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $28.46 and a one year high of $44.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.76.

