DAGCO Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

DAGCO Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,830 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. DAGCO Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Granite Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,354 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. City Holding Co. raised its holdings in Accenture by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 12,059 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,635 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at $477,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at $22,597,000. 73.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Accenture news, Director Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 1,283 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.01, for a total value of $286,121.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,358 shares in the company, valued at $748,867.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.29, for a total value of $100,030.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 171,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,116,955.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on ACN shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Accenture from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Accenture from $255.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Accenture from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Accenture from $247.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Accenture from $206.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.58.

ACN stock traded up $2.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $232.50. 10,055 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,427,175. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $137.15 and a 12 month high of $247.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.31. The company has a market capitalization of $146.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.06.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.03). Accenture had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The company had revenue of $10.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 13th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 9th. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.18%.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services for clients to accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

