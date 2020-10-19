DAGCO Inc. Has $1.36 Million Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

DAGCO Inc. lessened its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,777 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. DAGCO Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Adobe by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,069,522 shares of the software company’s stock worth $16,572,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623,749 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Adobe by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,672,342 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,775,156,000 after acquiring an additional 263,538 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,344,469 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,326,501,000 after acquiring an additional 212,586 shares during the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 6,598.7% during the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,769,030 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,024,851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Adobe by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,282,358 shares of the software company’s stock worth $993,535,000 after acquiring an additional 71,012 shares during the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $503.39. 21,991 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,206,111. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $255.13 and a 12 month high of $536.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $490.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $420.66.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 35.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank raised shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $426.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $507.10.

In other news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total transaction of $241,516.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,881 shares in the company, valued at $3,433,619. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.00, for a total transaction of $4,450,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,470 shares of company stock worth $34,289,308 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

