DAGCO Inc. Has $1.40 Million Stake in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

DAGCO Inc. lowered its position in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. DAGCO Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DG. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,791,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,155 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 398,765.3% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 977,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,431,000 after acquiring an additional 976,975 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 195.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 901,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,765,000 after acquiring an additional 596,683 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 141.1% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 881,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,983,000 after acquiring an additional 516,031 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 123.7% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 591,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,604,000 after acquiring an additional 326,893 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Shares of NYSE DG traded up $0.75 during trading on Monday, hitting $222.46. The stock had a trading volume of 4,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,236,752. Dollar General Corp. has a 12 month low of $125.00 and a 12 month high of $224.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $55.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $206.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.13.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.68. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 33.51%. The company had revenue of $8.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Dollar General Corp. will post 10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 5th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 21.40%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DG shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $212.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.27.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Kindy sold 13,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.77, for a total value of $2,831,384.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,879,780.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 8,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.80, for a total value of $1,777,006.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,399,086.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,435 shares of company stock valued at $19,984,494 in the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.