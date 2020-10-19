DAGCO Inc. Has $4.64 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

DAGCO Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,812 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 3.1% of DAGCO Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. DAGCO Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RDA Financial Network boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Management Group lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 2,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $0.23 on Monday, hitting $348.68. The stock had a trading volume of 34,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,875,865. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $220.28 and a 52-week high of $360.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $340.57 and a 200-day moving average of $314.59.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

