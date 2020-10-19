DAGCO Inc. Invests $244,000 in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

DAGCO Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 450 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. PFG Advisors grew its stake in NVIDIA by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,514 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 233.8% in the 2nd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 7,930 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after acquiring an additional 5,554 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,927 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $172,068,000 after acquiring an additional 11,341 shares during the period. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,269 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NVDA traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $552.65. The stock had a trading volume of 73,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,119,043. The company has a market capitalization of $340.87 billion, a PE ratio of 101.56, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $521.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $401.87. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $180.68 and a twelve month high of $589.07.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 25.93%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 1st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 price target (up previously from $525.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. New Street Research cut shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $392.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $565.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $521.49.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.84, for a total value of $48,984,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,370,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $671,374,704. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.30, for a total value of $335,445.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 173,320 shares of company stock valued at $87,129,970. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

