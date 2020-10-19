DAGCO Inc. Sells 117 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

DAGCO Inc. lessened its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,661 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for approximately 1.4% of DAGCO Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. DAGCO Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,547,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $22,933,597,000 after acquiring an additional 5,714,595 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter worth $77,291,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 99.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,158,138 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $780,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577,704 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,514,684 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $379,444,000 after purchasing an additional 700,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,912,207 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,481,067,000 after purchasing an additional 607,918 shares during the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total value of $3,738,220.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,086,229.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total value of $11,738,029.01. Over the last three months, insiders sold 119,304 shares of company stock valued at $32,088,591. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Home Depot from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on Home Depot from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Home Depot from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.79.

HD traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $288.81. 18,477 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,939,287. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.09. Home Depot Inc has a 1-year low of $140.63 and a 1-year high of $292.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $278.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $251.27.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 11.36 EPS for the current year.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

