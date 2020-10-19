DAGCO Inc. Sells 1,192 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

DAGCO Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,475 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,192 shares during the quarter. DAGCO Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Price Wealth LLC boosted its position in Intel by 119.5% during the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 461 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. FAI Wealth Management boosted its position in Intel by 390.4% during the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 510 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in Intel during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $54.33. The company had a trading volume of 265,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,527,939. The company has a market capitalization of $230.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.53. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.63 and a 52 week high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.54 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Barclays downgraded shares of Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Intel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.24.

In other news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,021 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $401,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 293,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,679,700. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total value of $137,168.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,459,661.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,491 shares of company stock valued at $365,878 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

