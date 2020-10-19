DAGCO Inc. Sells 150 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

DAGCO Inc. trimmed its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 3.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,716 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. DAGCO Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 73.0% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 98.0% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter worth about $32,000. 75.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HON. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $153.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $150.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.17.

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 20,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.95, for a total value of $3,279,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 200,677 shares in the company, valued at $32,900,994.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded down $0.39 on Monday, hitting $174.47. The stock had a trading volume of 21,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,565,043. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $101.08 and a one year high of $184.06. The stock has a market cap of $122.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.23.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 29.93%. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.12%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

