DAGCO Inc. Sells 257 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

DAGCO Inc. trimmed its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,364 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. The Walt Disney makes up approximately 1.4% of DAGCO Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. DAGCO Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $2,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 50.6% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 372 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 29.6% during the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DIS. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, June 26th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $146.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.70.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $261,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,795,389. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS stock traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $126.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,184,440. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.94. The company has a market capitalization of $229.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -204.53, a PEG ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.09. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The company’s revenue was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

