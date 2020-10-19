Daimler (ETR:DAI) Given a €52.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Daimler (ETR:DAI) has been given a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective by Kepler Capital Markets in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DAI. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Citigroup set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Warburg Research set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €49.72 ($58.50).

DAI opened at €49.40 ($58.12) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $52.85 billion and a P/E ratio of -177.06. Daimler has a 12 month low of €21.02 ($24.72) and a 12 month high of €54.50 ($64.12). The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 267.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €45.51 and a 200 day moving average of €37.40.

About Daimler

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

