Dairy Farm International Holdings Limited (DFIB.L) (LON:DFIB) Shares Gap Down to $9.17

Dairy Farm International Holdings Limited (DFIB.L) (LON:DFIB) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.17, but opened at $5.74. Dairy Farm International Holdings Limited (DFIB.L) shares last traded at $9.17, with a volume of 502,100 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of $124.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 409.19, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 9.17 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 186.20.

Dairy Farm International Holdings Limited (DFIB.L) Company Profile (LON:DFIB)

Dairy Farm International Holdings Limited operates as a retailer in Asia. It operates through five segments: Food, Health and Beauty, Home Furnishings, Restaurants, and Other Retailing. The company operates supermarkets and hypermarkets under the Wellcome, Yonghui, Cold Storage, Jasons MarketPlace, Giant, Hero, Mercato, Oliver's, 3hreesixty, San Miu, and Lucky brands; and convenience stores under the 7-Eleven brand.

