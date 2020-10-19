Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Position Decreased by Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR decreased its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,355 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,015 shares during the period. Danaher makes up about 3.5% of Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings in Danaher were worth $9,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,801,341 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $495,361,000 after acquiring an additional 922,949 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in Danaher during the second quarter valued at $159,842,000. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in Danaher in the second quarter valued at $79,574,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Danaher by 206.2% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 647,645 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $89,641,000 after purchasing an additional 436,143 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 280.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 524,624 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $92,769,000 after buying an additional 386,548 shares during the last quarter. 78.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DHR stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $227.96. 26,533 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,868,138. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $161.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $209.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.29. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $119.60 and a fifty-two week high of $229.45.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 17.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 25th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 16.29%.

In related news, EVP Daniel L. Comas sold 100,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total transaction of $19,462,225.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,933 shares in the company, valued at $26,252,564.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 77,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.50, for a total value of $16,010,299.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,777,447.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 530,474 shares of company stock valued at $104,501,669 over the last quarter. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Danaher from $176.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Danaher from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Danaher from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.00.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

