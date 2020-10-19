DATA Price Up 5.3% Over Last Week (DTA)

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 19th. During the last week, DATA has traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar. One DATA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including Huobi, Bibox, IDEX and UEX. DATA has a market cap of $3.90 million and approximately $144,138.00 worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008600 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.37 or 0.00261034 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00093392 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00034875 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.20 or 0.01376879 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000224 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.47 or 0.00150152 BTC.

DATA Profile

DATA’s launch date was January 11th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,499,993,344 tokens. DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here. DATA’s official message board is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data. The official website for DATA is data.eco.

DATA Token Trading

DATA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, UEX, Huobi, Ethfinex, IDEX, Bibox and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DATA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DATA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

