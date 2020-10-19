Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) General Counsel Sells $4,505,359.34 in Stock

Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 63,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.78, for a total value of $4,505,359.34. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 222,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,743,666.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of DELL stock opened at $70.15 on Monday. Dell Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.51 and a 1-year high of $71.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57. The company has a market capitalization of $52.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.93.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.54. Dell had a return on equity of 129.04% and a net margin of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $22.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. Dell’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dell Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Dell by 37.3% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of Dell by 24.8% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Dell by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 941 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Dell by 154.2% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in Dell in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DELL shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised Dell from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Dell in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on Dell from $54.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Dell from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.29.

