Deutsche eMark (DEM) 1-Day Volume Hits $9.00

Deutsche eMark (CURRENCY:DEM) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 19th. During the last week, Deutsche eMark has traded 23.9% lower against the US dollar. Deutsche eMark has a market cap of $87,393.66 and $9.00 worth of Deutsche eMark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Deutsche eMark coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange, C-Patex and YoBit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

StrongHands (SHND) traded down 97.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000092 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Deutsche eMark Coin Profile

Deutsche eMark is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 12th, 2013. Deutsche eMark’s total supply is 60,635,517 coins and its circulating supply is 53,653,541 coins. Deutsche eMark’s official Twitter account is @Deutsche_eMark and its Facebook page is accessible here. Deutsche eMark’s official website is deutsche-emark.de.

Deutsche eMark Coin Trading

Deutsche eMark can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and C-Patex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deutsche eMark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Deutsche eMark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Deutsche eMark using one of the exchanges listed above.

