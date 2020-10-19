DEX (DEX) Tops 1-Day Volume of $61,748.00

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 19th. One DEX token can now be purchased for about $0.0162 or 0.00000139 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX and Coinbit. During the last seven days, DEX has traded down 67.6% against the U.S. dollar. DEX has a market cap of $3.11 million and approximately $61,748.00 worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008568 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.27 or 0.00259122 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00093280 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00034670 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.35 or 0.01372804 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000222 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.47 or 0.00149560 BTC.

About DEX

DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 tokens and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 tokens. DEX’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr. DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit.

DEX Token Trading

DEX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbit and IDAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

