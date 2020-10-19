DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Bought by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,990 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in DexCom were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DXCM. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in DexCom by 43.8% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 92 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its stake in DexCom by 3.6% in the second quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DexCom by 4.7% in the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 938 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DexCom by 1.1% in the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DexCom by 5.9% in the second quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 847 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 97.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.31, for a total value of $654,211.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,998,773.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.31, for a total transaction of $175,724.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,918 shares of company stock worth $20,121,036 in the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $406.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.78 billion, a PE ratio of 184.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 7.58 and a quick ratio of 7.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $397.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $386.10. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.23 and a 52-week high of $456.23.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $451.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.21 million. DexCom had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $360.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $440.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $377.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $430.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $401.70.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

