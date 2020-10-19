DiamondPeak (NASDAQ:DPHC) vs. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) Head-To-Head Survey

DiamondPeak (NASDAQ:DPHC) and Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

DiamondPeak has a beta of 0.03, meaning that its share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares DiamondPeak and Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DiamondPeak N/A N/A $3.02 million N/A N/A Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives $1.46 billion 0.14 $6.23 million $0.50 17.66

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has higher revenue and earnings than DiamondPeak.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for DiamondPeak and Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DiamondPeak 0 0 1 0 3.00 Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives 0 0 1 0 3.00

DiamondPeak presently has a consensus price target of $50.00, suggesting a potential upside of 129.36%. Given DiamondPeak’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe DiamondPeak is more favorable than Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.4% of DiamondPeak shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.0% of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares DiamondPeak and Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DiamondPeak N/A 2.55% 0.65% Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives 0.82% -15.74% 2.31%

Summary

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives beats DiamondPeak on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

DiamondPeak Company Profile

DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Company Profile

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc., a diversified infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, procurement, and construction services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries in the United States. It offers design, site development, construction, installation, and restoration of infrastructure services. The company was founded in 1947 is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.

