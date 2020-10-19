DOC.COM Tops One Day Trading Volume of $343,390.00 (MTC)

DOC.COM (CURRENCY:MTC) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 19th. DOC.COM has a market capitalization of $2.96 million and $343,390.00 worth of DOC.COM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DOC.COM token can now be purchased for $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, DOC.COM has traded 27.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About DOC.COM

MTC is a token. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. DOC.COM’s total supply is 783,285,021 tokens and its circulating supply is 761,334,053 tokens. DOC.COM’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/MTC. DOC.COM’s official website is doc.com. DOC.COM’s official Twitter account is @Docademic.

Buying and Selling DOC.COM

