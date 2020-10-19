Domani Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Domani Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 26.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,648 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 3,058 shares during the period. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 58.2% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,689 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GE shares. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “fair value” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.02.

Shares of NYSE:GE traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,138,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,827,859. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.57 and a beta of 0.92. General Electric has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $13.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $17.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 28th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 25th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.15%.

In other news, Director Edward P. Garden sold 3,264,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total value of $19,880,689.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 15,569,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total transaction of $95,594,630.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

