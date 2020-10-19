Domani Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Domani Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,398 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Intel by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,413,363 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,645,971,000 after buying an additional 1,108,810 shares during the period. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc now owns 92,979 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,563,000 after purchasing an additional 24,002 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 77,606 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,644,000 after purchasing an additional 31,437 shares during the last quarter. Accident Compensation Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Accident Compensation Corp now owns 228,252 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $13,657,000 after purchasing an additional 37,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,621,940 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $216,701,000 after purchasing an additional 102,532 shares during the last quarter. 64.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BofA Securities downgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Sunday, June 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.24.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total transaction of $137,168.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,459,661.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $401,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 293,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,679,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,491 shares of company stock worth $365,878. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $54.39. 192,522 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,527,939. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.53. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.63 and a 12-month high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.54 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

